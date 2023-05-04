San Angelo PD gives tips on avoiding fake posts on social media

The profiles posting fake posts ask people to share/like the posts and unfortunately results in misinformation being spread throughout our community, police say.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — You've probably seen posts about homes for rent with prices too good to be true or a photo of an "injured" dog with #sanangelo in the description with a plea to post, like and or share on social media.

The San Angelo Police Department said Thursday it has been made aware of "fake" Facebook accounts creating false posts on local "swap and sell" pages.

The department said it was aware that false posts list homes with extremely cheap rent, crimes (such as thefts/burglaries) they claim to have been committed in San Angelo and a variety of other fake posts across multiple groups.

Profiles posting ask people to share/like the posts and "this unfortunately results in the misinformation being spread throughout our community, the SAPD said.

The department shares tips on how to recognize false posts and what you can do if you come across one: