San Angelo PD looking for information on woman who led law enforcement on chase

The woman driving a white Honda Accord led multiple agencies on a chase, which ended because of her high rate of speed and lack of regard for public safety.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A woman led San Angelo Police Department officers on a vehicle chase Tuesday morning after she was called in as a reckless driver. San Angelo Police are asking the public for any information on the unidentified driver.

The chase originated on the city's east side and was called off in west San Angelo.

The suspect was not identified as the chase was called off in the interest of public safety because she was driving at a high rate of speed.

The SAPD was initially dispatched to the intersection of Riverside and Bell streets after receiving multiple calls about a reckless driver. Officers found the suspect driving a white Honda Accord on Richard Street and tried to pull her over.

She evaded officers in the vehicle and proceeded to travel towards the west side of San Angelo. Multiple agencies including Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers helped with the chase, but it was eventually called off on Sherwood Way because of the suspect’s high rate of speed, reckless driving and lack of regard for public safety.