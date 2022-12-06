UPDATE: Missing San Angelo woman has been located

31 year old April Saldivar was found safe Dec. 7.

The San Angelo Police Department is currently searching for 31 year old April Saldivar who was last seen at approximately 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4100 Nottingham Trail.

Saldivar was wearing a green shirt and colorful tights. She is a 5' tall Hispanic female weighing 278 pounds and SAPD are asking the public for help with any information on her whereabouts.

Due to health issues, Saldivar is believed to be in immediate danger.