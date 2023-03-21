San Angelo Police Department searching for stolen Kubota vehicle, asking for public help

Two other Kubotas were stolen in San Angelo but have since been recovered.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for the last of three missing Kubota recreational vehicles.

According to SAPD, three Kubotas and two trailers were stolen March 6 from a business in the 900 block of N. Bell Street.

A fence on the property was cut and damaged and the Criminal Investigation Division began examining the theft.

On March 8, one of the Kubota vehicles and the two trailers were located on West Avenue D and on March 16, 26-year old Miguel Serrano received a parole violation warrant.

Serrano was also arrested for theft of property $30k<$150k and soon thereafter, SAPD discovered the second Kubota vehicle on Old Ballinger Highway.

All of the thus recovered vehicles and trailers have been returned to the proper owner except for one final Kubota currently still missing.

SAPD is requesting for help in locating the vehicle.