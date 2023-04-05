x
San Angelo Police Department welcomes new dual-purpose K-9

The new Police K-9 will take the place of Vader, who recently retired.
Credit: San Angelo Police Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week, the San Angelo Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Vader, who served on the team from 2015-2023. 

Now, SAPD has introduced a new K-9 to its unit: a two-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepard mix named Murphy. 

Murphy will be using his skills in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, area search and suspect apprehension in his new role.

He was named after Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy for his service in Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region. 

Lt. Murphy posthumously received the Medal of Honor and now the new K-9 will carry on his legacy. 

