San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old

Officers were called to a home on Tres Rios late Monday night for a shooting victim. A preliminary investigation shows the shooting was accidental.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.

Officers began administering first aid to the victim until San Angelo Fire Department medics got to the scene. The SAFD took the victim to Shannon Medical Center for additional treatment, where they died from their injury.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division was requested to help with the investigation.