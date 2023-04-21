SAPD: Missing child found safe, returned home

Kryztufur Gill, 11, was last seen at 5:45 a.m. Friday on Spaulding Street.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (10:57 a.m. April 21): Kryztufur Gill has been found safe and returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY: The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing child.

Kryztufur Gill, 11, was last seen at 5:45 a.m. Friday. Kryztufur is 5'2", 70 lbs. and believed to be wearing a light blue pullover, tie-dye zip up jacket, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

He may also be with a tan/white pit-bull.