San Angelo Police: Two people arrested after narcotics investigation

Officers seized approximately 20 lbs. of methamphetamine, 1.36 lbs. of heroin, 12 suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, three guns and cash.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people were arrested by the San Angelo Police Department after officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of Bowie Street.

The SAPD said Oscar Mendez, 46, and Velia Valdez, 36, were booked in to the Tom Green County Jail, where they were both charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 400 grams.

The department’s Street Crimes Division developed information that a quantity of illegal narcotics was being kept at the home on Bowie Street. The search warrant was executed Thursday morning by SAPD’s SWAT, Street Crimes and K9 divisions.

The following items were found and seized in the home along with both Mendez and Valdez:

Approximately 20 lbs. of methamphetamine

Approximately 1.36 pounds of heroin

Approximately 12 grams of pills (suspected to be fentanyl)

Approximately 5.7 grams of marijuana

3 firearms (one of which is confirmed as stolen)

Approximately $3,500 in US currency