San Angelo READS! to host 'Summer Book Patrol' pop-up event

The free event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. May 31.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cornhole, a book walk, karaoke and more will all be free to San Angelo area children May 31.

For the past two years, San Angelo READS has been working with the community to host its "Summer Book Patrol" pop-up event.

This annual event acknowledges the importance of reading and writing and it will take place from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. in the San Angelo Stadium parking lot near gate 4.

Additional activities include bowling for books, face painting, a dunk booth, free Kona Ice for children, a petting zoo and more.

Those who wish to set up booths can do so by filling out a form before 1 p.m. May 24.

Some potential booth ideas might be hosting games, crafts, giveaways, etc.