San Angelo receives four Texas Travel Awards

The city was chosen for Destination Marketing Campaign, Music Festival or Event, Public Art and Under the Radar Activity categories.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is making itself more well-known as an active tourist destination.

According to Discover San Angelo, the West Texas location was recently awarded four Texas Travel Awards for Destination Marketing Campaign, Music Festival or Event, Public Art and Under the Radar Activity categories.

The first category recognized San Angelo's "Our Bottlenecks are Better than Theirs" initiative, which focused on the relaxed way of life compared to major cities.

The second category focused on Wild West Fest, which focuses on country music while raising more than $200,000 for low-funded organizations in the area.

The Public Art award was given to the Pop Art Museum, which displays works from more than 30 artists at no cost to the public.

Finally, the San Angelo Revolution Film Festival was honored for sharing diverse content from directors and producers from across the country.

"After COVID, San Angelo's travel and tourism sector has come back strong," San Angelo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Walt Koenig said. "Our innovation in bringing new and exciting events to our community will certainly keep San Angelo as a top travel destination for many years to come."