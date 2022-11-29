San Angelo recognized as one of the 'Best in Texas' for 2021 Dia de los Muertos celebration

San Angelo received third place across the state of Texas.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dia de Los Muertos is a Hispanic holiday that has been around for approximately 3,000 years to pay homage to the dead.

In San Angelo, the holiday was first celebrated virtually in 2020 as organized by the Hispanic Heritage Committee.

In 2021, the event was held in-person for the first time and it recently earned recognition for 'Best in Texas' at the Texas Festivals and Event Association (TFEA) Annual Conference with a third place ranking.

First place was given to the McAllen Holiday Parade and second place was awarded to Washington's Birthday Celebration in Laredo.

"Dia de los Muertos has really grabbed the attention of our community," Dia de los Muertos co-chair Monica Ramos said. "I'm happy to see everyone enjoying themselves at the event and amazed by the number of people who partake in this special holiday of remembering a loved one."

TFEA recognizes the success of various festivals and Discover San Angelo joined the organization in 2022, when they submitted the 2021 event for award consideration in the $750,000 and higher category.

San Angelo's Dia de los Muertos event includes a catrina contest, art exhibits, a fashion show and more. The Hispanic Heritage Committee is honored to have received such a high ranking.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the third best event in the state of Texas in our first year of the live event," Hispanic Heritage Committee vice president Suzanna Valenzuela said.

"The success of the event would not have been possible without the hard work of our event committee and coordinators, volunteer committee, sponsors and community support," she added.