San Angelo sewage spill could impact water quality in certain areas

Untreated wastewater spilled July 1 from the Wastewater Treatment Facility into the river, impacting drinking water in the area.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo sewage spill has resulted in approximately 234, 677 gallons of untreated wastewater leaking into the Concho River.

The incident first began at approximately 9 p.m. July 1 as water spilled from the Wastewater Treatment Facility into the river as the result of an electric transformer failure and heavy rains.

The water pumping station -located at 1898 City Farm Rd.- was returned to normal at approximately 12:30 a.m. thanks to the work of Water Reclamation staff and AEP Texas.

However, those within 1/2 mile of the spill should proceed with caution when consuming drinking water. It is recommended to only use water that has been distilled or boiled for one minute or more.

This includes water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth.

Those with private water wells are advised to get their water tested and disinfected if possible and others who are concerned should contact their water distributor.

Additionally, the general public should avoid coming into contact with any impacted areas and all clothing items should be washed if contaminated.