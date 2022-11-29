San Angelo Symphony to perform holiday concert Dec. 3.

Classic songs like "White Christmas" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" will be performed starting at 7 p.m.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With December right around the corner, holiday music is hitting nearly every radio station.

Classic songs like "White Christmas" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" will be performed by the San Angelo Symphony Dec. 3 as part of their yearly holiday concert series and Maestro Hector Guzman will be leading the ensemble.

Murphey Performance Hall will open its doors at 6 p.m. but the concert officially starts at 7 p.m. and Guzman is excited to share Christmas songs with the San Angelo Community.

"It's very family friendly," he said. "Santa's gonna be there, you can dress up in your Christmas attire...people go all out."

The San Angelo Orchestra will be performing close to 14 holiday songs and there will be two soloists who will lead a sing-along, as well.

"Our songs are very well known songs but the orchestral arrangements are really innovative and fun so it's not your typical thing you hear at the mall," Guzman said.

He personally chooses each of the pieces and the orchestra members are given sheet music to prepare in advance. Then, on Dec. 2 and 3, the entire ensemble comes together to rehearse and perform.

As of Nov. 29, there have been 700 tickets sold and the hall seats 1,400 people all together.

Guzman wants to bring people closer and to allow them to celebrate the holiday season.

"Once you get out of that concert, you will be in the Christmas spirit," he said.

Tickets can be purchased at sanangelosymphony.org, City Hall, or by calling 325-658-5877.