119th District Judge Ben Woodward appointed as Seventh Administrative Judicial Region presiding judge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Woodward for a term set to expire four years from his date of qualification.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Ben Woodward as the presiding judge of the Seventh Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification, Abbott's office said Tuesday.

Woodward of San Angelo is judge for the 119th Judicial District for Concho, Runnels and Tom Green counties, where he has served since 1999.

He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former board member of its judicial section, member of the American Law Institute and the Texas Bar Foundation, chair of the College for New Judges and former board chair of the Texas Center for the Judiciary.

He is a former chair and former board member of the Judicial Branch Certification Commission, former member of the Texas Supreme Court Special Committee on Jury Selection and the Texas Supreme Court Task Force on Code of Judicial Conduct, former board chair of the Texas Young Lawyers Association, former president of the Tom Green County Young Lawyers Association and former director and secretary of the Tom Green County Bar Association.

Additionally, Woodward serves on various committees for Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, is a former board chair of Hospice of San Angelo, former trustee of Shannon Integrated Health Systems, Howard County College and the San Angelo Area Foundation, and a former director of the Tom Green County Adult Literacy Council.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and a juris doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

Texas is divided into 11 administrative judicial regions. The Seventh Administrative Judicial Region office is in Midland. It was created by the legislature in 1927, and currently covers 40 counties.