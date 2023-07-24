32-year-old man drowns in Lake Nasworthy Sunday

The SAPD said the man was trying to swim to a buoy in the lake and "was observed to disappear under the water."

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 32-year-old man died Sunday evening after drowning at Lake Nasworthy.

The San Angelo Police Department said officers were dispatched to Mary E. Lee beach at about 6 p.m. Sunday on a drowning call.

Officers got to the beach just as the man was being brought to the shore. CPR was performed on the man until the San Angelo Fire Department arrived to help.

The man was taken to Shannon Medical Center downtown, where police say he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

SAPD said no drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved. The department said the initial investigation shows the man was trying to swim to a buoy and "was observed to disappear under the water."