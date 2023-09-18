Angelo State cheer team to host youth clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Cheer Team is hosting a Homecoming Youth Cheer Clinic for local and area youth in kindergarten through eighth grades from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in ASU's Ben Kelly Center for Human Performance, 2050 S. Johnson St.
Registration fee is $30 per child.
Activities for participants include:
- Learning game day chants
- Introduction to tumbling, jumps and stunting
- Fun crafts stations
Advance registration is required and can be completed online at angelo.edu/cheer-clinic.