San Angelo

Angelo State cheer team to host youth clinic

The clinic is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grades.
Credit: Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Cheer Team is hosting a Homecoming Youth Cheer Clinic for local and area youth in kindergarten through eighth grades from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in ASU's Ben Kelly Center for Human Performance, 2050 S. Johnson St.

Registration fee is $30 per child.

Activities for participants include:

  • Learning game day chants
  • Introduction to tumbling, jumps and stunting
  • Fun crafts stations

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at angelo.edu/cheer-clinic.

    

