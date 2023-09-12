Angelo State gets national 'Great College to Work For' status for the ninth straight year

The university will be featured in a Sept. 15 special edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the ninth consecutive year, Angelo State University has been designated as one of the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" by the ModernThink strategic human capital consulting firm.

The university will be featured in a Sept. 15 special edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education, the major national news source for college and university faculty and administrators.

ASU is one of only 72 institutions of higher education recognized nationally by ModernThink and also ranked highly enough to be one of only 42 institutions named to the 2023 Honor Roll. This also marks the ninth straight year ASU has made the Honor Roll.

"The 2022-23 academic year was definitely a year of milestones for Angelo State," ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. said "The addition of two doctoral degrees, multiple faculty Fulbright honorees, and starting the Mariachi Program and Rodeo Team are just some of our many highlights over the last year. None of the great strides we made toward increasing our significance and impact as a university would have been possible without the commitment and teamwork of our entire Ram Family. I'm very pleased that our faculty and staff continue to be recognized for their incredible efforts on behalf of our students."

Angelo State is also one of only six Texas four-year institutions to earn a 2023 "Great College to Work For" designation, one of just three Texas state-supported universities to be honored, and the only Lone Star Conference school on the list. ASU was previously identified as one of the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" in 2009, 2013 and 2015-2022.

"This is an outstanding recognition that the entire Angelo State campus community should take great pride in achieving for the ninth consecutive year," Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, said. "Our system is fortunate to have multiple institutions on this prestigious list. We don't take for granted the effort and dedication it takes from campus stakeholders to build the type of values-based cultures we have across our system. I applaud and congratulate President Hawkins and the Ram Family for this prominent achievement."

ModernThink survey results are based on a two-part assessment process that includes an institutional audit of employment data and workplace policies, as well as a survey of nearly 40,000 faculty, staff and administrators at institutions nationwide, with employee feedback being the primary factor.

ASU was recognized in nine of the 10 employee survey categories:

Job satisfaction and support

Diversity, inclusion and belonging

Faculty and staff well-being

Mission and pride

Compensation and cenefits

Supervisor/department chair effectiveness

Faculty experience

Confidence in senior leadership

Professional development

"Our employees are committed to making Angelo State a great university for our students and a great place to work," Kurtis Neal, ASU director of HR, said. "To earn the 'Great College to Work For' designation and make the Honor Roll for a ninth straight year is definitely something for the campus to brag about. We are all fortunate to be part of an organization like the Ram Family."

Neal also said the broader national exposure for ASU that comes with the recognition will enhance the university's ability to recruit high-quality faculty, staff and administrators. ASU currently has 961 employees, including 393 faculty and 568 staff.