Angelo State receives Seal of Excelencia certification

The seal is given to universities who put a unique focus on helping Latino student populations.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is one of 39 universities across the country to have ever received the Seal of Excelencia.

This year, the university is being honored for its dedication to the Latino student population as one of the three Texas higher education programs to be given this certification.

Schools receive the Seal of Excelencia for three years at a time and in order to qualify, universities must put a focus on data, practice and leadership in effectively supporting, transforming, leading and creating an overall positive environment for Latino students.

Universities who receive the title enroll more than 15% of all Latino students and 17% of Latino graduates across the country.

"There is a real difference between colleges and universities that enroll Latino students and those that intentionally serve them," Excelencia in Education co-founder and CEO Deborah Santiago said. "Those that earn the Seal are trendsetters on a journey of transformation, showing what it takes to progressively increase positive outcomes for Latino and all students to meet the mission."

Administrators worked with more than 20 faculty and staff members over a two-year long period to complete the application, which requires re-certification over time.

University president Ronnie Hawkins Jr. is also now a member of the Presidents for Latino Student Success, helping provide partnerships for higher education programs nationwide.

"The Angelo State campus community is proud to have earned the Seal of Excelencia and believe it puts an exclamation point on our values-based culture that focuses on community and significance," Hawkins said.

The Seal will help ASU stand out as a Hispanic Serving Institution when applying for future grants.