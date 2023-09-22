Angelo State Theatre prepares for Lost Girl performance

The play is set to hit the stage every weekend from Oct. 5-15, telling the story of Wendy Darling from Disney's Peter Pan.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The story of Peter Pan is a classic Disney film that first hit the screens in the 1950s.

Since then, theatre adaptations have been developed and performed on stages across the United States. One character, Wendy Darling, now has her own story called Lost Girl.

On select dates from Oct. 5-15, Angelo State's theatre department will be bringing this tale of Neverland to life with tickets on sale now.

"It's a journey of self-discovery and maturity, what does it really mean to grow up when you've kind of had this fantasy life?," ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts assistant professor and play scenic designer Daniel Anderson said. "You know, that's what it's really about. Wendy has returned from Neverland and she's brought the lost boys back and everybody's seeming to move on except for Wendy. Wendy's stuck in this state of arrested development."

The dramatic comedy was originally written by Kimberly Belflower and will be directed by ASU assistant theatre professor Rebekah Clark.

It touches on themes of young adulthood and the struggle to find one's place in the world, which is especially relevant for the college-level cast.

"Peter Pan is the story of a boy who wouldn't grow up and Lost Girl is the story about a woman who can't, about a woman who can't seem to find that path," Anderson said.

The preparation process first began in late July-early August and audience members can attend shows at 8 p.m. Oct. 5-7, 12-14 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15 for a final matinee.

For Anderson, he enjoys any chance to be able to work with student performers.

"It's interesting what we do because we get to work with the next generation of artists, you know, we get to work with the next group of people that are gonna be creating the content that we're consuming, that we're gonna be watching on the stage or on Broadway or on Netflix or on Hulu," he said.

This is the first performance of the opening season.