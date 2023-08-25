Angelo State University Ram Band Drumline prepares for upcoming football season

The group has been rehearsing for the past nine days in the Texas heat.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The sound of the bass drum echoes through the Ram Jam marching band as musicians take formation in the Texas heat.

At Angelo State University, drumline is the pulse of this performance group. For the past nine days, they have been rehearsing for the first home game of the season set for Sept. 9, against Colorado School of Mines.

"Not only is this the biggest, perhaps it's one of the most talented groups of students that we've had," Assistant Director of Bands and Senior Instructor of Percussion Dr. Trent Shuey said. "They are learning notes extremely well, they are having such a positive attitude. We've been out in 110 degrees here for nine days, they're still chomping at the bit to drum and laughing so the vibe and the energy and the enthusiasm to be great and to excel is palpable across the board."

Shuey auditioned students for snare drum, bass, tenor and cymbals and rehearsals have been almost nonstop ever since.

Each pre-game performance will include ASU's fight song, "God Bless Texas," "The Yellow Rose of Texas," the national anthem and the university's alma mater.

The halftime show is set around the theme of women in music with hits from legends like Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and more.

The band will also play various upbeat stand tunes to engage not only with the crowd but also with the opposing teams.

"We'll go up to the stands and support our team, try to distract the other team as much as possible," Shuey said. "We play as much as possible directly into their huddle and it's very effective, especially when they are very close to us. When they get to the goal line and they're right in front of us it's difficult for them to maintain play."

One of Shuey's favorite parts of the drumline are the cadences, an arrangement made specifically for percussion groups.

Looking ahead, the band also has plans to be judged at the University Interscholastic League in San Antonio as well as the Rome Parade and Festival New Year's celebration.

With what Shuey said is ASU's biggest marching band to date, "These students, I mean the students, we're a family. I mean we've become a family over these last nine days and we do. The Ram family is the real, real deal and being part of the Ram Band which is the largest organization on campus."