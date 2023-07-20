Angelo State's Porter Henderson Library welcomes new director

Dr. Aubrey Madler, former director of library and learning services at Texas Tech University - Costa Rica, is the new executive director of the library.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new executive director has been hired for Angelo State University's Porter Henderson Library, ASU announced Thursday.

She is a native of Montana with more than 20 years of experience working in various special and academic libraries.

In addition to her post at TTU-Costa Rica, she has also served as:

Assistant library director, Mayville State University, North Dakota

Leadership Institute coordinator, Mountain Plains Library Association, Colorado

Library technician, Northland Community & Technical College, Minnesota

Senior library technician, Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota

She has also has served as an information specialist for the Center for Rural Health within the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and as an undergraduate instructor at Mayville State University and TTU-Costa Rica.

"I am grateful for the invitation to serve as the next executive director of the Porter Henderson Library," Madler said in the release. "ASU and the greater San Angelo community drew me in as a welcoming environment with residents who are proud of their university and city. I look forward to guiding the Porter Henderson Library through this academic environment that will feature continued renovations to our wonderful building, new services and programs, and collaborations across campus."

She was selected for the ASU post following a nationwide search by a search committee coordinated by Dr. Clifton Jones, vice provost.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Aubrey Madler join the staff of the Porter Henderson Library as the new executive director of library services," Jones said. "Her extensive experience in academic libraries and strong leadership skills make her perfectly suited to lead the library as it continues its mission to provide exceptional service and assistance to users across a full range of modalities."

Also an avid researcher, Madler has published articles, has delivered numerous lectures and presentations at professional conferences and has several ongoing projects involving intellectual freedom and impacts on student success. She is also an experienced grant writer and a contributing author for the Elsevier publishing company.

A member of the American Library Association and American Association of University Administrators, Madler also previously held leadership positions in the North Dakota Library Association, Friends of the Grand Forks Public Library and Toastmasters International.