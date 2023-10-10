First Art Brawl, hosted by Plateau Brewing Co., showcases West Texas artists

At the event, artists will paint live in the brewery's taproom, painting a new work every 30 minutes, to be voted on by the audience via buying tickets.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is hosting San Angelo’s first Art Brawl from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the brewery’s taproom, 214 S. Chadbourne St.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and RSVPs are not required, but encouraged.

The Art Brawl will showcase the talents of eight local artists, who will paint live in the taproom, painting a new work every 30 minutes, to be voted on by the audience through a ticket voting system. Attendees can buy voting tickets at two for $5 to cast a vote for their favorite pieces at the end of each 30-minute elimination round. Proceeds will go to the winning artist’s nonprofit of choice.

These local artists will participate in the Art Brawl:

● Alejandro Castañon (@Alejandro.fine.art)

● Justin Blair (@jblairgallery)

● Kat Bunker (@kattruth1)

● Molly Burnside

● Zoe Flores (@starlight._.studios)

● Keith Stinnett (@tresduece58)

● Maynard Zamora (@mayn.art1)

In addition to the competition, the artists can choose to sell their completed paintings on-site. Their previously completed works of art will also be for sale during the event.

Because the Brawl is close to Halloween, children are invited to wear their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat during breaks between rounds.