x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Angelo

Bicycle rider hit by vehicle, taken to hospital Sept. 29 in San Angelo

The bicycle rider was transported to Shannon Medical Center to assess any injuries.
Credit: Morgan McGrath

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man was taken to Shannon Medical Center Sept. 29 after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the bicycle rider was heading westbound on W. Beauregard Ave. when he attempted to cross S. Abe Street. 

At the same time, a vehicle was heading southbound on S. Abe Street but did not see the rider because of the sun in their eyes. 

The vehicle hit the rider, who is said to have potential injuries including a broken leg. 

We will provide more information as it becomes available. 

RELATED: San Angelo Police investigate shooting in Southwest Plaza

More Videos

In Other News

Saddle up for the Cowboy Jubilee

Before You Leave, Check This Out