Boo at the Zoo is almost back in Abilene

The annual event is set for Oct. 14, 21, 22, 28 and 29 and tickets are available in-person or online.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Looking for a fun fall activity for the whole family?

Boo at the Zoo is almost back at Abilene Zoo. Admission for this annual event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, 21, 22, 28 and 29, located at 2070 Zoo Ln.

Visitors can expect to experience six unique zones (each with trick-or-treat stations) including Pumpkin Country, Reptile World, Zoomanji, Medieval Legends, Pirates of the Caribbean Cove and Fiesta de Animales, where Ballet Folklorio performers will be the main attraction.

Additionally, there will be axe throwing, costume parties, a live marionette show and various animal encounters throughout the experience.

Tickets start at $12 per person online or $13 in-person with a discounted price of $6 online and $7 in-person for zoo members.

Children two years old or younger can enter free of charge.

Boo at the Zoo is presented by the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union.