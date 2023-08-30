Bowie Elementary placed on temporary hold after law enforcement presence nearby Wednesday

The campus followed safety precautions Aug. 30 and the hold has since been lifted.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bowie Elementary School was placed on a brief hold Aug. 30 in San Angelo.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., there was an increased law enforcement presence in the area of 3600 block of Wildewood Drive and Forest Trail.

The elementary school followed safety procedures and was put on hold as a cautionary measure but it has since opened as usual, according to the San Angelo Independent School District.

However, some San Angelo Police Department members remained on campus.

Drivers should expect some delays going forward.

FOX West Texas has reached out to the San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Tom Green County constables. The SAPD and TGCSO said their agencies were there to assist constables.