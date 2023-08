TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

It happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. Sunday on Deer Valley Drive, about one mile south of Carlsbad.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the boy was riding his fuel-powered bicycle and exited a private driveway on to Deer Valley Drive. The car, which was traveling east on the road, hit the back of the bicycle.