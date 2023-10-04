San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Department receives 2023 GOLD Award

The award was given in commemoration of the Regional Workforce Development Innovation Program.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Department has been recently recognized for its success by being honored with an international award.

Organization representatives recently attended the 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards where it received the GOLD Award for its Regional Workforce Development Innovation Program, complete with four unique parts.

The first of these programs is the Society of Manufacturing Engineers- Partnership in Response in Manufacturing Education, or PRIME, which helps connect students and manufacturers together.

The second is Fabricators Recruitment Day, when more than 90 students have the chance to be interviewed and potentially recruited for a job.

Next is Manufacturing Days, where factory tours are offered by the San Angelo Regional Manufacturers Alliance for Angelo State, Howard Community College and San Angelo Independent School District students every October.

Finally, Aerometer Windmill School is a national event meant to teach students about the maintenance and construction of wind-powered water supply systems.

"Your dedication, innovation and commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity stands as exemplary models to the entire international economic development community," the International Economic Development Council said. "Your efforts have not only shaped local and regional economies but have also had far-reaching impacts, inspiring others to follow in your footsteps."