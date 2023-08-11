Chela's Kitchen cooks up birria, tacos, quesadillas and more

This Mexican eatery in San Angelo is the focus of this week's Food Truck Friday.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Birria comes in many different forms. Whether it be inside of a quesadilla, mixed with ramen or sandwiched inside of a torta, this classic Mexican dish offers a unique combination of meat and spices.

At Chela's Kitchen in San Angelo, birria is a common menu item but it's not the only item.

The West Texas food truck has been serving quesadillas, tacos and more Hispanic classics for the past three years now with Chela Chacon as head owner and chef.

"We use the dried chilis from Mexico," Chela said. "We used the dried chilis, fresh cinnamon, oregano, everything. All the spices, they're fresh."

A Mexican native, Chela spent most of her childhood learning to cook alongside her grandmother. Much of what she learned in the kitchen then is the same technique she uses now.

Near the start of 2020, she and her husband Jr. were searching for work amidst the stress of COVID-19 closures. As a result, they started selling and delivering food from their home.

"The food truck, we came in the middle of the pandemic," Jr. said. "Everything started because of the pandemic. I was real slow at work, of course there were a lot of people struggling to keep their heads above water because of the financial situation and that was the way we helped ourselves out was selling food."

After garnering success from the San Angelo community, Chela decided to open her food truck a few months later on Martin Luther King Dr. and 28th Street.

Eventually, the truck moved to it's current location, 26 E. Ave. L, serving customers from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 6-11 p.m. Sunday.

For Jr., his favorite part of the experience is admiring Chela's success.

"My wife's always been, she's always had that touch for the kitchen. I don't know how to explain it," he said. "You know how some musicians, you know, they'll pick up a guitar and it's natural to them or some artists, they'll pick up a brush and it's just natural to them. That's just the way she is in the kitchen."

Despite various financial struggles, Chela remains positive with plans to open a sit-down location right next door.

She hopes to serve more items of her grandmother's influence including enchiladas, mole and menudo.