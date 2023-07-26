Children's Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas, Inc., announces new CEO

Justin DeLoach will serve as the nonprofit's chief executive officer after serving as its director of community development and chief development officer.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas, Inc. (CAC) announced Wednesday that Justin Deloach has been selected as its new chief executive officer.

The CAC board of directors appointed DeLoach as the new CEO. The CAC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that serves victims of child abuse along with providing additional child advocacy and prevention services in San Angelo and the Concho Valley.

A staff of 35 partners with the San Angelo Police Department, Child Protective Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations and offers five programs serving children and families through forensic interviews, family advocacy, therapy, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), parent education, parent mentorship, community education and outreach services.

DeLoach is a native of Littlefield and relocated to San Angelo in 2004, to attend Angelo State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2008. He has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than 12 years. During that time, he learned of his passion for helping others, engaging community resources to support important needs within the community and the value of philanthropic development for nonprofit organizations.

He joined the CAC in fall 2018 as the director of community development and helped build the very first development branch in the then 25 years of the CAC. DeLoach also helped with the $10.1 million capital campaign to build the recently-constructed Stephens Campus for Children & Families, the new 3.5-acre campus housing the CAC programs and its partners.

In 2020, he was named chief development officer and for the last three years has been overseeing CAC development, education, marketing and community outreach programs. He has helped to build successful community campaigns including the incorporation of the Junior League of San Angelo Family Resource Center on the CAC campus, and more recently has co-led the newly-formed child sex trafficking team of greater West Texas with partnership with the Office of the Texas Governor and local community partners.

DeLoach has also been active within the San Angelo community for many years. He currently serves on community boards and civic organizations including San Angelo Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Friends of Art and Music Education (F.A.M.E.) board of directors at Angelo State University, member of the Young Professionals of San Angelo (serving as present in 2021 and on its board of directors from 2019-2022) and as a volunteer for Art in Uncommon Places. DeLoach is serving as an honorary commander for the Goodfellow Air Force Base 17th Training Wing.

He was honored in 2022 as San Angelo Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional of the Year, 20 Under 40 recipient in 2019c and a graduate of the 35th Leadership San Angelo class in 2018.

DeLoach will lead the efforts of the CAC, now serving the community in its 31st year, working daily to ensure the mission of the CAC is to champion and advocate for every child a safe and nurturing home.

He has a passion for using his talents to connect donors and community members with the work of CAC and sharing the great impact their giving has for years to come. He desires everyone to know the legacy they are building through their support to give hope to children and families in the community.