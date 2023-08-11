x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Angelo

City of San Angelo provides update on sealcoating efforts

Various streets throughout town will be limited to a single lane Aug. 14-18.
Credit: City of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released an updated list of roads set to be impacted by sealcoating between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 14-18. 

Any two-lane roads will be shifted to single lanes during this time period. 

The full list can be found below. 

  • A&M Circle from S. A&M Avenue to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Austin Street from W. Avenue N To Knickerbocker Road 
  • Baylor Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue 
  • Cambridge Street from Harvard Avenue To Princeton Avenue 
  • Culver Avenue from S. Johnson Street To Baylor Avenue 
  • Ener-Tel Way 
  • Harvard Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue 
  • Jack Street from Austin Street to Cul-De-Sac 
  • La Cruz Street from W. Avenue P to Knickerbocker Road 
  • Lighthouse Way from Austin Street to Vaughn Street 
  • Old Knickerbocker Road from S. Bryant to W. Avenue P 
  • Princeton Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Rice Avenue from Cambridge Street to Sul Ross Street 
  • Rosemont Drive from Shamrock Drive to Dena Drive 
  • S. A&M Avenue from Sul Ross Street to S. Johnson Street 
  • S. Jackson Street from Knickerbocker Road to W. Avenue N 
  • S. Johnson Street from N. Johnson Street and W. Harris Avenue to Knickerbocker Road 
  • SMU Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Princeton Avenue 
  • TCU Avenue from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street 
  • University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Sul Ross Street 
  • University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Phil George Drive 
  • Vaughn Street from Lighthouse Way to Jack Street 
  • Western Court from Knickerbocker Road to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Yale Avenue from Sul Ross Street to Cambridge Street 
  • W. Avenue J from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street 
  • W. Avenue L from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street 
  • W. Avenue N from Sherwood Way to S. Bryant Boulevard
Credit: City of San Angelo

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

News Anchor/MSJ Esmeralda Perez says goodbye to FOX West Texas

Before You Leave, Check This Out