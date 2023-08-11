City of San Angelo provides update on sealcoating efforts

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released an updated list of roads set to be impacted by sealcoating between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 14-18.
Any two-lane roads will be shifted to single lanes during this time period.
The full list can be found below.
- A&M Circle from S. A&M Avenue to Cul-De-Sac
- Austin Street from W. Avenue N To Knickerbocker Road
- Baylor Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue
- Cambridge Street from Harvard Avenue To Princeton Avenue
- Culver Avenue from S. Johnson Street To Baylor Avenue
- Ener-Tel Way
- Harvard Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue
- Jack Street from Austin Street to Cul-De-Sac
- La Cruz Street from W. Avenue P to Knickerbocker Road
- Lighthouse Way from Austin Street to Vaughn Street
- Old Knickerbocker Road from S. Bryant to W. Avenue P
- Princeton Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Cul-De-Sac
- Rice Avenue from Cambridge Street to Sul Ross Street
- Rosemont Drive from Shamrock Drive to Dena Drive
- S. A&M Avenue from Sul Ross Street to S. Johnson Street
- S. Jackson Street from Knickerbocker Road to W. Avenue N
- S. Johnson Street from N. Johnson Street and W. Harris Avenue to Knickerbocker Road
- SMU Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Princeton Avenue
- TCU Avenue from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street
- University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Sul Ross Street
- University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Phil George Drive
- Vaughn Street from Lighthouse Way to Jack Street
- Western Court from Knickerbocker Road to Cul-De-Sac
- Yale Avenue from Sul Ross Street to Cambridge Street
- W. Avenue J from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street
- W. Avenue L from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street
- W. Avenue N from Sherwood Way to S. Bryant Boulevard