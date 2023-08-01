City of San Angelo warns water customers about scam calls

The water department does not demand payments through apps such as Zelle, CashApp, PayPal or Venmo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo water utility customers beware - the City of San Angelo said it has received numerous reports about calls asking water customers to make immediate payments through cash apps at the risk of losing their water service.

The Water Utilities Department does not accept or seek payments through any third-party cash apps such as Venmo, Zelle or PayPal. Texts asking for payment are also never sent by employees to customers.