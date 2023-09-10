'Coffee with Cole' event introduces Free Rein Coffee Company to San Angelo

"Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser partnered with Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez and Paul Anderson to create the brand.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo community and business leaders gathered at Longhorn Coffee Company, 901 S. Oakes St., Monday morning for a "Coffee with Cole" event.

Actor and businessman, Cole Hauser, of "Yellowstone" fame was at the event to introduce the new Free Rein Coffee Company to the community. Hauser has partnered with Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez and Paul Anderson for the new brand. Longhorn Coffee Company is the "future headquarters" of Free Rein, according to the event invitation.

Pfluger said he and the other partners went to Florida to meet with Hauser about the brand and he was on board quickly.

"The brand, which you guys will see go out this week...we've got the best marketing team...and a lot of these ideas were Cole's and I think it's going to resonate with the world," Pfluger said. "We see Starbucks over here and Black Rifle is on the other and there's a huge middle ground to capture. And so, we're really excited about that."

"It started here, and it's going to have roots here. How that exactly looks will be determined by a number of things," Anderson said. "Everybody that's represented here is very important to us, so just know that. We want this to touch every aspect of the globe. I know that sounds fantastic, because it is. The mission of Free Rein is that nothing is holding you back from pursuing your dreams. There's a lot of people sitting here, standing here right now who represent what this brand is. Maybe you knew that, maybe you didn't, but now you can associate with each other."

"Obviously Paul covered a lot," Hauser said. "This is the first time they've ever talked in public, so...."

"I won't say too much more, other than it's an honor to be here. To know where it all started. To be able to come here and actually see it and understand it, it's a big thing for me. That makes me be able to go out into the marketplace and be able to sell it more. And I think, you know, you always have to start with the roots. It's cool that you guys have a little garden here, but this is going to grow. This company is going to grow," Hauser said.