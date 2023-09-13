Día de la Mujer will educate Spanish-speaking women in the Concho Valley about healthcare

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Angelo State University's C.J. Davidson Center.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For those who are bilingual and/or Spanish-speaking, language barriers might make it difficult to learn about healthcare services in their communities.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30, the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health at Angelo State University will be hosting Día de la Mujer to educate women in the Concho Valley on healthcare, diabetes, breast health and women's preventative care.

This free event will be held at the C.J. Davidson Conference Center in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

Participants can expect to hear from keynote speaker Dr. Carolina Ojeda Flores, a Shannon Medical Center hospitalist; ASU clinical senior instructor of nursing Brenda Sanchez; infectious disease specialist Dr. Loren Perez-Povis; clinical psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Ortiz-Gonzalez; and dentistry practitioner Dr. Caroline Rhodes.

A salsa dancing session will be held by ASU engineering faculty member, Dr. Aldo Pinon-Villareal.

The LWBIWH has been helping women with women's health since 2010.