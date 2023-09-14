x
San Angelo

Have you seen Destinee - San Angelo Police are asking for help finding her

Destinee Evarrt, 19, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at 4140 S. Bryant Blvd. Contact the SAPD if you've seen her.
Credit: San Angelo Police Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for your help finding 19-year-old Destinee Evarrt.

She was last seen at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Alon convenience store, 4140 S. Bryant Blvd. Evarrt's mother, Sharee Evarrt, said Destinee was walking to the store to buy drinks.

Destinee Evarrt has blonde hair and blue eyes, she is 5'3" and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white graphics, black shorts, black socks and black shoes. 

Anyone with information on Destinee's whereabouts is asked to contact the SAPD at the non-emergency dispatch number 325-657-4315, with reference No. 2023-0011643. 

Please contact us if you have any information regarding Destinee's whereabouts.

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

