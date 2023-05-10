Drive-thru flu shots offered in West Texas

Shannon Medical Center's South Campus is encouraging people of all ages to receive their flu shots ahead of the colder months.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As temperatures drop and the leaves begin to change colors, many people begin to experience coughs, chills and other unwanted ailments.

October marks the start of flu season in the United States and health experts say one of the best ways to prevent the spread of this virus is to receive an annual vaccine.

From now through Oct. 6, Shannon South Campus in San Angelo is offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic either covered by insurance or starting at $35 per person for those without it.

People of all ages are encouraged to help stop the spread by getting a shot from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3605 Executive Dr.

"So we started a few years ago having a drive-thru flu shot clinic because it's just an easy way to get your flu shot," Shannon Medical Center marketing director Lyndy Stone said. "You don't have to have an appointment, you drive up, you don't have to get out of your car and [you] just roll the window down."

Patients can drive up to the flu shot tent where medical students and professionals will get patients registered.

From there, the vaccines will be administered from the comfort of one's vehicle.

In the first two days of the clinic alone, Stone said approximately 1,500 shots have been administered, breaking last year's records already.

"It's a wonderful time to get your flu shot right now because flu season hasn't really started so you can get your protection now before it arrives later in the year," she said.

According to Stone, the typical flu season begins in autumn and can last through February, though each year brings on unique challenges and variations.

These specific vaccines are often slightly altered each year to consider changes big and small.

Anyone above six months old is encouraged to get their shots to only protect themselves but to protect those immunocompromised individuals as well.

"The flu can definitely affect those who are compromised or at risk, especially the older individuals and very young individuals and so getting your flu shot helps prevent the flu from spreading in your family and around your friends and loved ones and helps protect you yourself," Stone said. "The flu's very uncomfortable, nobody enjoys it and so if you can prevent it, that's a great choice."

In fact, there is a higher risk of serious flu affects for children under five years old. Having medical predispositions including asthma, immune suppression and more can make symptoms even worse and cause an increased risk for hospitalization.

Some flu signs and symptoms to be aware of, especially in children, are difficulty breathing, chest pain, dehydration, muscle pain and fever or cough among others.

Thus, Shannon hopes to welcome even more patients on the final day of the clinic.