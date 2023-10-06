Elktoberfest provides a twist on Oktoberfest celebrations

San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is hosting the event Oct. 7 to show thanks for members and their guests.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Oktoberfest is a traditional German holiday popularized for its food, celebration and of course, beer.

San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is organizing its own twist on the festival with its annual Elktoberfest celebration, hosting members and guests to commemorate the year's success.

"And it's a play off the Oktoberfest that you find in a lot of communities, especially German communities, and we just said that we wanna celebrate what we do but we wanna do it in a way that allows people to have fun," previous president Harry Thomas said.

The event is set for 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Elks Lodge, 2121 S. Chadbourne St., and will include finger foods, games, music, entertainment and various Oktoberfest beers.

Throughout a typical year, the organization provides assistance to veterans and children with disabilities in and around West Texas.

Most recently, the Elks crafted and delivered food baskets to 15 families. The group plans to celebrate all this and more.

"What we're gonna try and do is just have our members and guests come in and have an evening where they don't have to think about everything that's going on in their life," Thomas said.

Those interested in learning more about veteran and family programs will be able to ask questions, as well.

After dedication to others, the Elks will take the evening to celebrate among themselves.

Go to elktoberfest to learn more about the celebration.