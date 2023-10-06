Exploring Economic Freedom Project director to speak at Angelo State

Dr. Alexandre Padilla will discuss how immigration has consistently been a contentious issue in the United States.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The director of the Exploring Economic Freedom Project at Metropolitan State University of Denver will give a special guest presentation at Angelo State University Tuesday, Oct. 10. at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University, Dr. Alexandre Padilla's presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. in University Center's C.J. Davidson Conference Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive, and is free and open to the public.

In his presentation, "Are Immigrants a Threat to the Citadel of Liberty?", Padilla will discuss how immigration has consistently been a contentious issue in the United States, with concerns about immigrants and their impact on the nation's economic and political institutions dating back to pre-revolutionary times. He will also explore the core assumptions that critics of immigration hold and examine empirical literature on the subject to address the question of whether immigrants are a threat to the citadel of liberty.

Also a professor and chair of the economics department at MSU-Denver, Padilla teaches micro economics, law and economics, applied economic policy and the political economy of immigration. His most recent research on immigration and on populism has been published in various journals including Constitutional Political Economy, Independent Review, International Trade Journal, Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization and Journal of Private Enterprise.

As director of the Exploring Economic Freedom Project, Padilla oversees its primary mission to educate students and the business and broader communities about the role of economic and political freedom in promoting entrepreneurship, economic growth, prosperity and peace - and to provide a forum for interdisciplinary discussions on issues broadly discussed in academic, intellectual and public policy circles.