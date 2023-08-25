DTSA: Facebook scam targeting some San Angelo businesses

It is important to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links as this is how hacking can happen.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some San Angelo businesses have fallen victim to Facebook scams, as of Aug. 25.

According to Downtown San Angelo Inc., scammers are sending links to business profiles in an attempt to access bank account information. Some of these messages include errors such as punctuation errors, capitalization and an upside down profile or logo.

In order to spot a phishing scam, be aware of unfamiliar attachments, links, email addresses and anything that asks for payment details.

Make sure to vet the sender to determine whether they are a legitimate person or business.

Tips for identifying suspicious emails or messages: