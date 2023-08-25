DTSA: Facebook scam targeting some San Angelo businesses

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some San Angelo businesses have fallen victim to Facebook scams, as of Aug. 25.
According to Downtown San Angelo Inc., scammers are sending links to business profiles in an attempt to access bank account information. Some of these messages include errors such as punctuation errors, capitalization and an upside down profile or logo.
In order to spot a phishing scam, be aware of unfamiliar attachments, links, email addresses and anything that asks for payment details.
Make sure to vet the sender to determine whether they are a legitimate person or business.
Tips for identifying suspicious emails or messages:
- The email has a generic greeting.
- The email says your account is on hold because of a billing problem.
- The email invites you to click on a link to update your payment details.
- Suspicious attachments.
- Emails demanding urgent action.
- Inconsistencies in email addresses, links and domain names. Double-check the email address to see if it appears to match the sender.
- Check for mistakes in grammar or punctuation.
- Research the senders information or profile.