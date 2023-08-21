Fall semester 2023 set to kick off at Angelo State with Rambunctious Week

The week features a wide variety of activities to welcome students back to campus and help new students begin making the transition to college life.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is kicking off the 2023 fall semester with its annual Rambunctious Week, set for Aug. 23-27.

Rambunctious Week officially begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, when students begin moving into campus residence halls, followed by more than 30 events and activities stretching through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Fall semester classes begin Monday, Aug. 28.

Highlights of Rambunctious Week include:

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Noon - Hamburger cookout (students and families), The Caf/Campus Green

1:30 p.m. - Rambunctious Week check-in, Houston Harte University Center

2 p.m. - RAMgineers meet and greet, Hunter Strain Engineering Labs

4:30 p.m. - Farewell barbecue dinner (students and families), The Caf

8 p.m. - Night at the stadium, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

Thursday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. - Angelo State Gives Back, Junell Center/Stephens Arena

Noon - Lunch, University Center or The Caf

2 p.m. - Ram2Ram session, Junell Center/Stephens Arena

5-7 p.m. - Dinner, The Caf

5-7 p.m. - Downtown stroll, downtown San Angelo

8 p.m. - Night at the museum, ASU Mayer Museum

Friday, Aug. 25

10 a.m. - New student education session, University Center

Noon - Lunch, The Caf

5-7 p.m. - Greeks on the Green, Sand Volleyball Court/Campus Green

5-7 p.m. - Dinner, The Caf

9 p.m. - Night at the UC, University Center

Saturday, Aug. 26

10 a.m. - New student education session, University Center

Noon - Lunch, The Caf

3-5 p.m. - Student organizations fair, University Center

5-7 p.m. - Dinner, The Caf

5-7 p.m. - Community fair, University Center

8 p.m. - Night at the CHP, Ben Kelly Center for Human Performance

Sunday, Aug. 27

9-11 a.m. - First Sunday (ASU Spiritual Life), Stephens Chapel

11:30 a.m. - Baja taco bash, Christian Campus Center

5-9 p.m. - Night at the lake house, ASU Lake House

Activities are coordinated by the Office of Student Transitions and partnered by numerous other offices and organizations including Student Life, Housing and Residential Programs, University Recreation, University Center Program Council, Multicultural Center, Greek Life, Student Government Association, Spiritual Life and more.