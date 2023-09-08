Free Family Clay Days at SAMFA this fall

Two additional fine art activities will be included with the clay activities.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts and the Concho Clay Studio will host free Family Clay Days Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Dec. 16. The free events run from 10 a.m. to noon in SAMFA’s Education Studio, 1 Love St.

Two additional fine art activities will be included with the clay activities.

On Sept. 16, attendees will create a ceramic badge, implementing hand-building skills to piece together unique creations. The activity is inspired by SAMFA’s current exhibit, The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger, which is on display in Gallery Verde, 417 S. Oakes St., through Oct. 8.

On Oct. 21, October Family Day will have lino-cut skull prints, an activity to educate and encourage the representation of Hispanic culture within the community.

Christmas Family Day on Saturday, Dec. 16, offers a chance decorate a ceramic piece that can be a keepsake.

All Family Clay Day activities are free for all ages.

Anyone who would like their ceramic artwork fired in the kiln will be able to pay a small fee to the Concho Clay Studio. Un-fired clay can be taken home to re-wet and keep creating.