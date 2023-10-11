Children's Advocacy Center, Tom Green County S.O. partner for second annual Family Fall Festival

The event will be held Oct. 17 at the Tom Green County Courthouse.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas, Inc. is partnering with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office for its second annual Family Fall Festival.

This year's event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Tom Green County Courthouse, 112 W. Beauregard Ave. H-E-B and Hoar Construction are sponsoring the festival which will have live music, games, giveaways and a trunk-or-treat.

The free, family-friendly event will have vendors from Children’s Advocacy Center programs, community partners and child-welfare agencies. Each vendor will have child-friendly games and prizes for kids and more information about their services and resources for adults.

Families will receive a goodie-bag filled with resource information from vendors who attend the event. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office will have its annual Trunk-or-Treat in conjunction with the festival. There will be food, live entertainment by Billy the One-Man Band and appearances by Angelo State University mascots, cheerleaders and Angelettes.