67-year-old man found dead in house fire

It's believed the man died before the fire, San Angelo Police said.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Multiple crews from the San Angelo Fire Department responding to a house fire in the 3100 block of Edgewood Drive late Saturday night found a 67-year-old man dead inside.

"Fire Department made entry into the house that was locked at the time of entry," San Angelo Police Department Public Information Office Kelsey Hernandez said at the scene. "It was later determined that a 67-year-old male was found deceased, however he was believed to be deceased before the structure fire."

A neighbor said a woman driving by the home Saturday night noticed the fire and reported it.

Hernandez said the man's body will be sent for autopsy. Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Stacye Speck was on scene early Sunday morning.