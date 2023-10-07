Fight Cancer in all Colors event raises awareness, funds for a cause

This first ever event was hosted Oct. 7 in San Angelo to help collect donations for Michael Owens-Huff, who suffers from sickle cell anemia.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are 28 different types of cancer. Some, like breast cancer, are more well known while others such as gallbladder cancer aren't often at the educational forefront.

Venise Vinzant is a San Angelo salon owner who watched a family member struggle with two forms of cancer. After meeting others in similar situations, she was inspired to start Fight Cancer in All Colors, a fundraising event.

"I lost my mother to cancer, she had ovarian cancer which is the killer," Vinzant said. "She was almost 80."

After recovering from ovarian cancer, Vinzant's mother died from stomach cancer.

Following her mother's death, Vinzant began seeing more and more salon customers who were experiencing a form of the disease in their own lives.

This is when she knew she needed to help.

"I've had a lot of people since probably January come in with either a cancer scare or they've got cancer or a relative that's very close, mom, dad, you know, siblings, children and after that, my mom touched me and said, 'Hey, you know what, you need to do this,'" she said.

On Oct. 7, Fight Cancer in All Colors welcomed guests to the San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St. to enjoy food, a raffle, and various presentations from cancer survivors.

Along with raising awareness, the event also collected funding for Michael Owens-Lane, a sickle cell anemia sufferer who is set to spend three months in Dallas for a recent medical crisis.

Owens-Lane will be staying at a hospital charging $28 a day and Vinzant said any donation amount will help lessen his burden.

Additionally, Vinzant noted the importance of symptom awareness.

"A lot of people are in stages 2, 3, 4 before they find out they have cancer so if you know your symptoms then you can advocate for yourself when you go to the doctor," she said.

From multiple myelnoma to cervical cancer and more, it's never to early to learn about the varying types.