Find fresh fruits at the Concho Valley Farmer's Market Melon Fest

Cantaloupe, watermelon and more will be available July 29 during this annual festival.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ever tried an Israeli melon? What about watermelon fresh from the ground?

On July 29 at the Concho Valley Farmer's Market Melon Fest, you can purchase these produce items and more.

"My grandpa first started growing melons about 50 years ago," farmer's market vice president and Schwartz Boys Produce & Meats employee Trevor Schwartz said. "We've been growing melons ever since but my brothers and I started, we took over the reins probably 15 years ago."

Schwartz and his brothers, Tate and Trent, first began selling melons to make extra summer money in the West Texas sun "and now we're a full-fledged operation," he said.

They typically operate in San Angelo off U.S. Highway 87 but they also travel to to Snyder, Midland and other towns in the region.

On Saturdays, the brothers can be found at the Concho Valley Farmer's Market, 609 S. Oakes St, selling fresh seedless and seeded watermelon, Israeli melon (described by Schwartz as "white-fleshed") and classic orange cantaloupe melons.

This will be no different during the Melon Fest where various vendors, door prizes and live entertainment will all be in attendance.

"And the money stays right here in this town," Schwartz said. He and his brother employ approximately 10 high school and/or college students for summer jobs while the melons are in season.

He emphasizes the importance of refrigerating the produce or eating the fruits within one-two days after purchase to make sure they remain fresh.

Most importantly, the Schwartz Boys are supporting not only their family business but the West Texas community.

"It's a great thing, we appreciate everybody that comes," Schwartz said. "When you buy from us, your money stays here in San Angelo, it doesn't go elsewhere to large corporations."