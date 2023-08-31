San Angelo FD crews work to extinguish fire at Field Street home

Multiple fire crews responded to the structure fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Field Street Thursday.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fire at a home on San Angelo's north side heavily damaged the single-family structure Thursday afternoon.

San Angelo Fire Department crews responded to the fire at the house in the 2100 block of Field Street, just off of Howard Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across the city, including from Loop 306 and the downtown area as crews worked from inside the home, as well as from both the front and back yards. Additionally, smoke was seen coming from under the house's eaves as the crews worked to put the fire out.

AEP Texas was on scene to cut the power to the house.

FOX West Texas has reached out to the SAFD for information about the cause of the fire and estimated damages to the home.

Shortly after 5 p.m., SAFD Office of Fire Prevention Fire Marshal Billy Clemons said no information was available as the fire is still under investigation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.