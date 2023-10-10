Fort Concho to host fall baseball heritage program

The event is sponsored by the Col. Abner Doubleday/Judge Howard Green West Texas Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho National Historic Landmark will host a fall baseball heritage program from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at the site’s Living History Stables classroom, 236 Henry O. Flipper St.

Speakers include Kevin Brooks, award-winning Angelo State baseball coach, who will review his team’s latest successes' Adam Parker of ASU, who will cover strength conditioning for baseball; and Matt Kirkham will speak on umpiring in baseball. There will also be special presentations on vintage baseball, door prizes and a baseball history quiz.

The program is free, open to the public and will include light breakfast refreshments. The event is sponsored by the Col. Abner Doubleday/Judge Howard Green West Texas Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research, a national organization of baseball fans and researchers dedicated to preserving the heritage of the national pastime.