Foster Closet of San Angelo to give away supplies, clothing items and more to foster families Aug. 5

This is the fifth anniversary of the event, which will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at College Hills Baptist Church, 2102 Johnson Ave.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For children in the foster care system, it can be difficult finding access to basic supplies, let alone items for school.

The Foster Closet of San Angelo has recognized a need for backpacks, notebooks, clothing items, etc. for children in the West Texas area and on Aug. 5, the organization will be hosting its fifth annual Back-to-School Shopping event.

This function is open to foster, kinship and/or adoptive families and it is set to take place from 9 a.m.-noon at the Foster Closet, located inside of College Hills Baptist Church, 2102 Johnson Ave.

"A lot of families, if they even have multiple foster kids or just they have their own children and foster kids, back to school can get really expensive," Foster Closet founder and director Rhiannon Kelso said.

Kelso first opened her organization five years ago after realizing a need for clothes, shoes, toys and more amongst foster children and families in the West Texas community.

"I guess at that time God just laid foster care on my heart," she said. "...I guess it just hit me how little these kiddos come with. I mean oftentimes they just come with literally the clothes on their backs and they're ripped from their homes and they have to leave everything behind."

Thus, she wanted to create the closet program to compile a space full of items needed by people of all ages.

The closet itself -more of a large room- is filled with brightly colored walls and stacks of clothing items ready for children and their foster families.

During the back-to-school event, the focus will be on backpacks, crayons, markers and other common classroom items.

"I will generally go down a few different school supply lists from here, the different schools here in San Angelo and then compile a list and try to get it," Kelso said.

Kelso is able to purchase such items thanks to donations from businesses and community members.

"It really makes things feel loved and supported in the community," Kelso said.

Last year the program helped 98 children and this year they are hoping to reach at least 100 if not more.

For those who cannot accept foster children into their homes, making donations might be another helpful step.

"We can all do something in that area, you know what I mean?", Kelso said.