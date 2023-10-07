The high-speed fiber internet will help support STEM programs across the state.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — STEM programs for young girls can help encourage a wide array of future career choices.

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields are an important part of everyday life and Frontier Communications is hoping to spread this message to the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.

On Oct. 7, these two organizations came together at Heritage Park in San Angelo to celebrate high-speed fiber internet donations from Frontier to benefit STEM programs.

"What we're doing today is we're really recognizing and appreciating Frontier, making this kind of the kickoff for their donation to our STEM programming," GSCTX community engagement officer Donna Brosh said.

"So we have three different STEM experiments out here. One is fossils, one is circuitry which does help with broadband and then we have one that is edible DNA...and then we also have Frontier out here and they have brought one of their bucket trucks and a trailer to help show the girls what broadband is."

The donation is a part of Frontier's Broadband for Good program, which helps create a more accessible digital experience for its internet users.

Often, Girl Scout meetings might require 30-50 devices to be on at the same time. With spotty internet, this can become a challenge, especially in rural areas.

Now, the process to connect has been made easier.

"So the Girl Scouts is about giving opportunities and Frontier is about helping give opportunities, also," Brosh said. "So Frontier is bringing opportunities to our girls to have faster internet, to be able to do more."

Frontier also donated laptops, drones and microscopes for the program, creating even more chances for hands-on learning.

Additionally, the Girl Scouts national organization has a goal of introducing 2.4 million members to STEM career opportunities.

From astronomy to archeology, there are plenty of unique options to consider.

By understanding what's out there, the current Girl Scouts will gain a better understanding of their future careers.

"STEM is all around you even when you don't realize it. You don't have to be a high engineer to be in STEM," Brosh said.