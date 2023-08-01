Goodfellow AFB accepting applications for honorary commander program

The program is for emerging community leaders to learn about the base and it's mission. Deadline for application is Aug. 18.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base is accepting applications from San Angelo community members for its Honorary Commander Program.

The program is designed to give emerging community leaders a chance to learn more about the base, the Air Force, the Department of Defense and the base's training mission. It also allows base leaders to learn more about the San Angelo community.

The program creates an exchange of ideas, experiences and friendship between key members of the local and base community. It allows for frequent opportunities to visit the base to learn about the mission, participate in base functions and express views on issues of mutual concern.

The goal of a civic leader program such as this is to engage, educate and empower local, regional and national level community leaders to be unofficial spokespersons for the Department of the Air Force, airmen and space professionals and their families.