Memorial ruck held to honor Goodfellow airman killed in Iraq

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — An airman killed in action in Iraq was honored Thursday morning at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Members of the GAFB community honored Airman 1st Class Elizabeth N. Jacobson with a memorial ruck.

Jacobson was stationed at Goodfellow and assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron from 2003 to 2005. In 2005, at the age of 21, she was deployed to Camp Bucca, Iraq.

She was killed 18 years ago on Sep. 28, 2005, when a roadside bomb hit her convoy. Jacobson was the first security forces airman and first female service member to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Goodfellow’s South Gate, also known as the "Jacobson Gate", is named in her honor. Every year on Sept. 28, the GAFB community honors her sacrifice and legacy with the annual ruck.